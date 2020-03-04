Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

3 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals in the Central region and Australia contributed 182 thousand Nakfa and 36 thousand Dollars respectively in support of families of martyrs and towards augmenting martyrs trust fund.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, 41 nationals residing in Australia contributed 36 thousand US Dollars in support of 50 families of martyrs.

Similarly, members of Awet Bus Association in the Central region contributed 180 thousand Nakfa in support of 30 families of martyrs for one year, while a national who wants to remain anonymous contributed 2 thousand Nakfa towards augmenting Martyrs Trust Fund.

