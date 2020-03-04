Liberia: 959 Farmers to Benefit for Corn Production in Mia-Foa Pilot Communal Farming Project

Monrovia — Five hundred fifty-nine (959) farmers in three counties have been earmarked as beneficiaries of a maize production project funded by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, also called FAO. 552 are female beneficiaries.

In Liberia maize is commonly known as corn.

The corn farming project is an initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs through its communal farming program targeted at mobilizing local communities in agriculture with technical support from the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to press release from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, FOA Country Representative Madam Mariatou Njie said six districts in Bong, Bomi and Nimba counties will benefit from this pilot project.

Speaking at the opening an inception workshop on Tuesday, Madam Njie praised the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in particular Minister Varney A. Sirleaf who has been instrumental in reawakening communal farming in Liberia.

She disclosed because of the Minister's interest, the project has received the fullest support from county Superintendents and other local government officials with the allocations of land for the project. "This speaks to how satisfied we are with the ownership and sustainability of the project in the counties". The FAO Country Rep said.

The release quotes the FAO Boss as saying in addition to the corn project, 230 hectares of land have identified for another project in low land rice production.

According to Madam Njie, a market survey is underway which will ease burdens faced by farmers about how to sell their produce.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Internal Affairs Honorable Varney A. Sirleaf described the corn project as a good beginning for communal farming in Liberia.

While thanking the FAO and Agriculture Ministry for the supporting his vision, Minister Sirleaf assured that land will not be a challenge because the counties are excited for the project.

Also speaking was Commerce Minister, Professor Wilson Tarpeh who commended the Ministry of Internal Affairs for revitalizing communal farming.

Minister Tarpeh said as buttress to the effort will be to work out modalities for the appropriate market.

