South Africa: Two Girls and a Boy Among Four Killed in Khayelitsha Blaze

4 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

Four people, including three children, were killed in a fire at Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services received an emergency call at about 23:00 on Tuesday about informal structures that were on fire in the area.

Two girls, aged 5 and 8, and a boy, aged 7, died along with a 40-year-old woman, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that a single structure had been destroyed.

"A search of the property led to the discovery of the bodies of a woman, two girls and a... boy," Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

The fire was extinguished at around midnight.

Rwexana said the cause of the fire was unknown.

An inquest docket was opened.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.