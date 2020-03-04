Liberia: KEEP Sign MOU With YWCA to Establish Resource Center

4 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Alvin Worzi

In furtherance of its recently-launched National Reading Campaign, the Kids' Educational Engagement Project (KEEP), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) of Liberia to establish a Resource Center at its Central Compound, in Congo Town, Monrovia.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Monday, March 2, Madam Roseline Toweh, Secretary General of the YWCA noted how excited they are about the partnership and the creation of the Resource Center. She indicated that the Center will serve as a safe space for young women to access to do homework, research, learn and develop themselves.

The YWCA Secretary General also said that she views the partnership with KEEP through the Center as one which will strengthen the YWCA's existing Youth Programs. With not many available public libraries across Monrovia, Mrs. Toweh welcomed the partnership and indicated that her dream is to develop many young Liberian women across Liberia who can one day take over the baton of leadership in the country.

KEEP Executive Director, Mrs. Brenda Moore, expressed the commitment of her organization to promote a reading culture in Liberia, and support children beyond the classroom through other activities such as mentoring.

Mrs. Moore said that KEEP plans to work closely with youth at the Center under its Barnabas Paired Mentoring Program which encourages and implements the pairing with and mentoring of youth. The pairing is with positive role models as the Program aims also to build community support, involvement and inclusion. The Program will also undertake sporting and field excursions activities.

"Today, many young people are finding themselves in vulnerable situations such as unhealthy family environment, violence, abuse or poor living conditions, which are combining to risk our children not achieving their full potential", the KEEP CEO observed, noting that the Barnabas Paired Mentoring approach should assist children keep the positive focus they will need to succeed.

The Resource Center, which will have a seating capacity of up to 75 persons, is being sponsored by UFOUND Solutions Company, a 100% Liberian female owned and operated consulting firm, located in Monrovia. UFOUND Solutions specializes in Organizational Development with focus on advisory & investment services, organizational effectiveness, human capital management, human capacity development training, program/project management, and government affairs. The UFOUND Bar-Nabas Paired program (Barnabas Paired) is the corporate social responsibility arm of the UFOUND Solutions Group.

It can be recalled that on February 6, 2020, KEEP launched the National Reading Campaign, KEEP Reading, to increase awareness and support from parents and communities toward encouraging Liberian children to read. The campaign includes activities such as pop-up reading sessions, the creation of additional mini-libraries across Liberia, and reading competitions.

The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) of Liberia is a non-governmental organization founded in 1941 to Champion the cause of Liberian women of various ages across the country. The organization has an active board membership and strong a management team headed by the National Secretary General. The YWCA works throughout Liberia with vulnerable women and grassroots organizations, providing services such as mentoring, coaching, and peace building.

KEEP is a local charity that is primarily dedicated to promoting a culture of reading in Liberia. The organization has established 15 reading rooms in 7 of Liberia's 15 counties, and has announced that it intends to establish an additional six rooms this year, in Maryland, Nimba and Bong Counties.

