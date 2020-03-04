Liberia: Govt Prepares for Miss Liberia Pageant

-Lifts suspension of pageant

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) has announced that full preparations are underway for the 2020 Miss Liberia Pageant.

Miss Liberia Beauty Pageant seeks to promote the beauty and diversity of Liberia's Cultural Heritage. The program also aims to promote national unity and is the platform for the empowerment of young Liberian women by affording them the opportunity to showcase their talents, charisma, beauty and academic excellence.

In a news release issued in Monrovia, the Information Ministry said the organization of the event will be led by MICAT with support from a national steering committee and an event planner.

"This approach is intended to address challenges which have in the past diminished the prestige and morale of the Miss Liberia pageant and caused a decline in the zeal and momentum of the event," the release said.

The release names some of the challenges as over-centralization of the pageant that has limited local participation, poor organization and low standards that are incompatible to internationally acceptable pageant standards.

Other impediments were lack of transparency in the selection process at the county level especially during recruitment and auditioning of participants, and inadequate financial support to contestants including limited sponsorship from the government of Liberia and the private sector. Inadequate eligibility standards resulting in organizers being pressured into allowing ineligible contestants who were over age, poorly educated also gave the pageant a poor image. The inability of organizers to provide prizes promised to participants was another major detraction for the contest.

The release indicated that the application process was expected to commence February 29 and close at the end of March 2020.

Meanwhile, MICAT has lifted the temporary suspension placed on the Miss Liberia organization.

County or regional auditions

The country has been divided into the following zones for audition purposes. Zone 1: Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Maryland. Zone 2: Bong, Nimba and Lofa. Zone 3: Montserrado, Bomi, Cape Mount and Gbarpolu and Zone 4: Bassa, Rivercess and Margibi.

Eligibility

Among the requirements to participate in the Miss Liberia 2019/2020, participants must be a Liberian Citizen; Resident of Liberia six months prior to county audition; Age limit - 18-27 years old; single and never married; no child/children; must not have any criminal record; must be eloquent in spoken and written English, and have basic knowledge of the county you wish to represent; have humility and desire to advance the life of others; must be a tertiary student or graduate (University, College and Technical) in possession of a valid high school diploma/WAEC/WASSCE Certificate.

Contestants must meet character criteria as set forth by the Miss Liberia Organization. Top winners will be expected to represent Liberia at international and regional pageants, Miss World, Miss Africa, Miss Universe.