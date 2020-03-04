Liberia: MCSS Teachers Go to Elections

The Independent Elections Commission (IEC) of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) Teachers Association has announced 13 March as official date for the association's general elections across Montserrado County.

A bulletin released by the commission, details that polls are divided into three zones, including the William V. S. Tubman High campus, G. W. Gibson High campus, and D. Twe High campus, respectively.

According to the bulletin signed by Chairman J. YourvorKollie and Secretary-General MomoGlehNasom, several aspirants have been qualified by the IEC to contest for various positions within the association.

Those contesting for the presidency include Andrew S. Fayiah, Johnny D. Hopkins, and Augustine N. Nyormui, while those contesting to become Vice President for Operations are: Rufus A. Bryant, Dallasui James Farnga and David E. G. Scott.

The bulletin also names those vying for the parliamentarian positions as Paul B. Nardoh and Emmanuel Saye Quoi; while for the Secretary-General post are: Emmanuel M. Dickson, Kolubah Joe Roberts, and Mentor AbedinegoZlehn.

Candidates for the position of Chaplain include Kumon Cletus Swen and Sayon Philip Joe; Treasure post, Madam Ruth Y. Evans, John N. Flomo and Madam Jerroline G. Flomo.

Contestants for Vice President for Administration post, include, John T. Argbason and Madam Emily Kerkula, while candidate for the Assistant Secretary-General post is Nowomu D. Sondah, respextively.

The bulletin disclosed that SeingbehYarvelee, Morris G. Perry, and Samuel D. Russell, Jr. are vying for the Financial Secretary-General position, respectively.

In a related development, campaign activity is presently ongoing across the three electoral zones with candidates coming face-to-face with electorate of the MCSSTA, as to what they are bringing to the leadership of the association.