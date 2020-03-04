Liberia: Notorious Hunter Arrested With Arms

A man identified by Forestry Development Authority (FDA) officials as a notorious hunter in Gbarpolu County, has been arrested with several arms by forest rangers.FDA Managing Director C. Mike Doryan, made the revelation Tuesday, 3 March during program commemorating Wildlife Day.

The occasion held at ELWA Intersection in Paynesville outside Monrovia, was executed under the Global Theme: "Sustaining All Life on Earth" and National theme: "Protecting Our Wildlife is Everybody's Business".

Mr. Doryan, who did not disclose name of the hunter, said the FDA Management has been in search of the suspect for a prolonged period and was eventually apprehendedon Monday, 2 March by FDA Forest Rangers assigned in Gbarpolu County.

According to him, the suspect, who is charged with illegal possession of firearms and hunting in the county, had been escaping arrest over his illegal activities, including killing animals in deep forest.

He continued the suspect is currently being detained at the Gbarnmapolice sub- station, pending transfer to Monrovia for prosecution.He applauded international partners, including British Ambassador to Liberia, and the European Union, among others for continued technical and material assistance, which is enhancing operations of the FDA.

Meanwhile, the FDA Managing Director has confirmed12 forest rangers from the entity are presently in the Republic of Sierra Leone undergoing intensive training through the kind gesture of the British Embassy.It may be recalled; the Management of the Forestry Development Authority in 2019 arrested another hunter in Southeast Liberia, for killing protected animals.

His prosecution has been a serious challenged to the FDA due to the absence of funds to take him before a court of competent jurisdiction thus, the suspect still languishes behind bars, pending trial.