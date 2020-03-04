Nigeria: Coronavirus - NCDC Official Screens Ministers At FEC

4 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As a proactive measure to contain the spread of COVID-9 otherwise known as Coronavirus following the confirmation of the first reported case in Lagos, the State State House on Wednesday screened members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, staff and visitors entering the nation's seat of power.

The manual screening started on Tuesday where body temperature of staff and visitors were examined by medical experts before they could enter their various offices.

The tempo was however increased on Wednesday which was the FEC meeting day and the swearing-in of Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who has been confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the substantive Head of Service of the Federation, HoSF.

At the entrance point inside the Presidential Villa, family members and visitors that came to witness the swearing-in were the first screen, given hand sanitizer before being allowed into the State House Council Chambers, Abuja.

Recall that the Federal Government had last week announced that it has acquired the necessary reagents to test for the presence of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on suspected patients.

The three designated laboratories are in Lagos, Abuja and Irrua in Edo state to handle such tests.

The government had gone ahead to commence the construction of special centres for the treatment of the disease in Lagos and other parts of the country, including Abuja, the nation's seat of power.

Findings at the Villa show that government may have stepped up measures for early detection of possible carriers of the virus following reported difficulties by an official of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, to locate co-passengers of the Italian index case in Nigeria.

