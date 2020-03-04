Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests Notorious Drug Dealer On Watch List for 10 Years in Sokoto

4 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State Command, has arrested a woman who had been on the watch list for 10 years and 18 other drug dealers.

The NDLEA Sokoto Commander, Mr Yakubu Kibo told newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto that all the suspects were arrested in February.

He said the command made a total seizure of 141.534kg of illicit drugs during the month.

According to him, the illicit drugs includes cannabis sativa 134.128kg and psychotropic substances which includes tramadol diazepam and pentazocine injection.

"We arrested a very notorious cannabis sativa dealer in the state, Madam Queen from Raymond Village.

"Madam Queen has been on our watch list for the past 10 years and on the 28th of February, she was arrested alongside her sales boy.

"This time around, it was not limited to cannabis sativa, she is now a multi-illicit drug dealer. Apart from the cannabis we seized from her, other drugs including pentazocine injection was also found with her," he said.

He said pentazocine is a dangerous injection which is class 'A' in prohibited drugs worldwide.

The commander revealed that another notorious business centre of one Ali Custom was also raided on two occasions at Kofar Marke, Rukubawa area and 97.750kg of illicit drugs were seized.

He said NDLEA had also returned sanity to popular Sokoto Hotel as well as raided a lot of other black spots in the state in February.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.