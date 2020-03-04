Nigeria: Nasarawa Opens N1 Billion Bidding to Upgrade Medical Facilities

Lafia — Nasarawa State Government yesterday opened bidding for the award of N1 billion contracts to upgrade 71 medical facilities across the state.

Speaking during the bid opening in Lafia, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Yahaya, said the process was in line with the relevant laws to ensure due process in the award of contracts.

He added that the contracts were part of the 'Saving One Million Lives' programme introduced by the federal government in 2015, promising to provide a level playing field for all the bidders to participate and ensure that due process was strictly adhered to.

The commissioner explained that the contracts would cover for the upgrade of 61 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs), nine General Hospitals and part of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia.

He noted that apart from the upgrade, government would also provide the needed equipments in all the facilities to be upgraded.

Yahaya concluded that award of the contracts was in fulfilment of the promises made by Governor Abdullahi Sule made during his electioneering campaign.

Earlier, ministry's Permanent Secretary, Ishaku Abari, said the funds for the contracts were part of the monies the ministry recently accessed from the federal government's "Saving One Million Lives" programme.