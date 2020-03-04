South Africa: Bavuma Withdrawn for Reminder of Aussie Series

Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma has been withdrawn from the remainder of the ODI series against Australia as a precaution as he continues rehabilitation following a right hamstring strain.

He will remain with the squad as he and the medical staff aim to have him ready in time for the team's tour to India which they depart for on Sunday (8 March) morning.

Rassie van der Dussen has been brought into the squad as cover. He arrived in Bloemfontein on Wednesday morning.

The 2nd ODI gets underway at 13:00 on Wednesday and South Africa lead the series 1-0.

Proteas ODI squad vs Australia:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

- Cricket SA media

Source: Sport24