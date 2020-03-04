Nigeria: Court Suspends Oshiomhole As APC Chairman

Photo: Vanguard
Adams Oshiomhole
4 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Halimah Yahaya

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi on Wednesday ordered the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, pending the determination of a substantive suit.

The judge, Danlami Senchi, gave the order following an application of interlocutory injunction asking the court to suspend Mr Oshiomhole, having been suspended as a member of the APC by the party in Edo State.

The application was filed by an applicant, Oluwale Afolabi.

While Mr Oshiomhole is the first respondent, the APC is the second respondent.

Mr Afolabi in his application dated and filed on January 16 had contended that Mr Oshiomhole is currently suspended by the party and has not challenged the suspension.

According to Mr Afolabi, Mr Oshiomhole's rights as an APC member is currently abated and he cannot continue to act as chairman of the party.

He argued that Mr Oshiomhole cannot continue to enjoy benefits from the APC, despite his suspension as a member of the party.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Damian Dodo, is the lawyer representing Mr Oshiomhole and the APC.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Senchi held that the first and second respondents wrongfully kept Mr Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the party.

The court also ordered that Mr Oshiomole should stop parading himself as the chairman of the APC.

He urged the APC to desist from acknowledging him as the chairman of the party

The court has also given the APC orders not to grant Mr Oshiomhole access to the party secretariat.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Oshiomhole was controversially suspended by the APC in Edo State after he was suspended by the party's leadership in his ward in the state.

The former Edo State governor and the APC national leadership, however, discountenanced the suspension, saying it was invalid. They said only the party headquarters could suspend national officers of the party including the chairman.

Mr Oshiomhole is having a crisis with his successor in Edo and fellow party member, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.