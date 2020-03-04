Tanzania: More Voices for Creation of Free Polls Commission

Dar es Salaam — Pressure piled up for the formation of an independent electoral body after the leader of opposition party ACT-Wazalendo Mr announced to start a countrywide aggressive campaign to push for establishment of the agency ahead of October General Elections.

ACT's move add weight to call from the opposition, rights activists and civil society organisations for the formation of a body that would independently manage elections.

The main opposition Chadema has written to President John Magufuli in January this year to ask for, among other things, the formation of an autonomous electoral commission.

Yesterday, Mr Kabwe announced he would start an aggressive countrywide campaign to demand a free electoral body.

Addressing the party's National Electoral Committee (NEC) that convened to prepare agenda for the party's general meeting slated for March 14 to March 16, Mr Kabwe said opposition political parties in the country were facing difficult time to exercise their political rights.

The meeting also endorsed candidates for various national leadership positions for intra-party elections and proposes amendments in the party's constitutions that would be endorsed by the general meeting.

"Therefore, we should intensify our campaign to demand for independent electoral commission. Regional leaders should take this agenda to our members and the general public countrywide. National leaders will do the same in every platform whenever they get opportunities," he said.

But speaking at a different occasion yesterday, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) secretary general Bashiru Ally called the opposition demand for reinstitution of a failed rewritting of the constitution misguided.

"Nec (National Electoral Commission) exists according to the law and should not be swayed... .Our role as players in the electoral process is to ensure that Nec gets the needed trust and financial support to perform its functions properly," he said. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told the Parliament in February this year that the current electoral commission was "very independent" as he rejected pleas for formation of independent electoral body.