Nigeria: Buhari Swears-in Folasade Yemi-Esan As New Head of Civil Service

4 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered the oath of office on Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in of the Head of Service, which was witnessed by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and cabinet ministers as well as presidential aides, took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Buhari had on Friday confirmed Yemi-Esan as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and also approved the retirement of Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, confirmed the development in a statement.

He said the appointment of Yemi-Esan as the substantive HOCSF will take effect from Feb. 28, 2020.

NAN reports that until her new appointment, she was the Acting HOCSF, a position she assumed since Sept. 18, 2019.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.