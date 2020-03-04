South Africa: Forward Duo Set for Bulls Debuts, Libbok At No 10

4 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Muller Uys and Ian Groenewald will both make their Super Rugby debuts when the Bulls host the Highlanders in Pretoria on Saturday.

Kick-off at Loftus Versfeld is at 17:15.

Uys has more than proven his worth at junior level as the No 8 led the Blue Bulls under-21 team to the SA Rugby U21 Championship final last year, where they put in an emphatic effort to beat his former team, Western Province.

Groenewald has seen a fair bit of rugby with his journey starting at Maties before representing Western Province and Griquas at provincial level. The 28-year-old lock also represented Italian club Verona.

Big things are expected from these two players as they have impressed throughout training and warm-up matches, and now have the opportunity to stake a more permanent position within the Bulls.

Their inclusion at No 8 and lock respectively is two of three changes, with Ruan Nortje slotting in as Groenewald's lock partner.

Bulls head coach Pote Human made one change to the backline as Manie Libbok gets his first start of the season with Morne Steyn shifting to the bench.

The other change to the bench allows Ryno Pieterse to potentially add to his cap and is expected to provide serious power if he takes the field.

Human was straightforward when it came to explaining his selection as the Bulls are in desperate need of their first win of the season, but did crack a smile regarding Uys and Groenewald's upcoming debuts.

"We need to do things a little different this week, we are in Round 6 and are yet to win. Tough choices had to be made and the players and I understand what needs to be done and accept the accountability thereof.

"There is no doubt that we have our backs against the wall and will need to deal with that pressure to restore the pride and belief of the Loftus faithful.

"Muller and Ian have been working hard so it is great to see them being rewarded. They are both intelligent rugby players who leave nothing on the field. Congratulations to both."

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Nafi Tuitavake, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Muller Uys, 7 Josh Strauss, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 Trevor Nyakane (captain), 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ryno Pieterse, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Divan Rossouw

Highlanders

TBA

- The Bulls

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.