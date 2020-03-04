South Africa: A 26-Year-Old Murderer Gets Life Imprisonment

press release

On Wednesday, 04 March 2020, 26-year-old Thataone Boitumelo Tumaeletse was sentenced to life imprisonment by Kathu High Court for murder.

According to the report, in November 2018 Thataone stabbed his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend with a knife several times at Gamopedi village. It is further reported that the victim who was a grade 11 learner at KP Toto high school was on her way to school in the morning when she was attacked.

Furthermore, it is also reported that the deceased was having a protection order against the accused. Even though there was a protection order against the accused, he insisted that the deceased must inform him about her whereabouts during the weekends.

Since his arrest in November 2018, he was denied bail until his sentencing.

The family of the deceased who attended the court applauded the police and the department of Justice in ensuring that justice is served.

The station Commander of Tsineng, Captain Setlhabi commended the investigating officer Constable Khumoetsile Patrick Setlhauno for his marvellous work.