Kenya: Suspect Turns Up in Court With Missing Teeth After 'Torture By Police'

4 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A man arrested for allegedly trafficking bhang at Machakos Country Bus in Nairobi appeared before a Makadara court holding a tooth allegedly removed by a police officer who tortured him at the Kamukunji police station.

David Onyango Owino told chief magistrate Heston Nyaga that the officer removed his two canines and one of them got lost during the ordeal.

The suspect had been arrested by inspector of police Peter Njoroge and corporal Nelson Wambua allegedly with 15 rolls of bhang.

He was to be charged with trafficking narcotics and an alternative count of being in possession of the 15 rolls of bhang worth Sh300, which were not in proper medical form.

Owino was also to be charged with resisting arrest by the two officers who were duly executing their duties. He said he had asked for reasons for his arrest after he was picked up and was told he will be informed while at the station.

But Nyaga postponed his plea taking to Wednesday, March 4 and summoned the station commander Samir Yunus.

The magistrate also deferred plea taking of three other suspects who claimed of being tortured at the station and ordered the station to take them to hospital.

