Kenya: U.S. Embassy in Nairobi Cancels Visa Appointments for Third Day

4 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The US embassy to Kenya has cancelled all visa appointments within the consular section for the third day in a row.

The embassy, through their official Twitter page, said that all consular appointments for Wednesday, March 4, 2020, are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

UPDATE: All consular appointments for March 4, 2020 are canceled and will be rescheduled. Technicians are continuing to work around the clock to repair damaged consular systems to ensure all visa, passport, and American citizen services can be processed...

- U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) March 3, 2020

On Monday, the embassy also cancelled that day's appointments and Tuesdays too and said that it was due to a power outage.

"Technicians are continuing to work around the clock to repair damaged consular systems to ensure all visa, passport, and American citizen services can be processed fully without further inconvenience and delays for our customers," they said on Tuesday.

The embassy apologised to those affected, with an assurance that their appointments will be rescheduled to a later date.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.