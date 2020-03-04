Kenya: KBC Journalist Dies in Hospital

A Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist based in Tharaka-Nithi County has died.

Gladys Kathomi Kaburu, a correspondent for Mwago FM Radio, a Kimeru vernacular station owned by KBC, died on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment at St Ann Hospital Igoji in Meru County where she was admitted the previous day.

The news on the demise of the veteran Kimeru dialect reporter came as a shocker to her colleagues and listeners, coming barely a week after the burial of Darlington Manyara, another journalist who worked for the Standard Newspaper as a correspondent in Meru County.

Family and friends have eulogised Ms Kaburu as a passionate journalist who was very dedicated in her assignment.

Mwago FM Radio station head, Kimathi Bauni eulogised the late as a professional journalist who was full of new ideas and always suggested way of improving programming and the content aired.

"Ms Kaburu joined KBC back in 2016 and she has been of great value to the station with her innovative ideas on how to improve the programming and the content," said Mr Bauni.

Needs of the community

Mwimbi ward Member of Tharaka-Nithi County Assembly Jonnes Kinegeni, who accompanied the Tharaka-Nithi County media team to console the family at their home in Magutuni area in Maara constituency on Tuesday, described the late as an objective journalist who dedicated her time and resources to highlight the needs of the community.

"She knew the needs of Maara people before any leader and she could call us before even going on air," said Mr Kinegeni.

Her distraught father, Henry Kaburu said the death of his daughter was a big blow to the entire family.

"She was my firstborn and always played a key role in the family," said Mr Kaburu.