Kenya: Revealed - Kenei's Killers Erased Call Records

Killers of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, slain Administration Police officer who was attached to the office of Deputy President William Ruto in Nairobi, made every effort to cover their tracks.

Detectives handling the case at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Tuesday told the Nation that Kenei's death was well managed murder.

SUICIDE NOTE

The investigators have established that data on the slain officer's phone was flushed out leaving little to rely on to trace the people he last spoke to before he was murdered.

Additionally, evidence has shown that the suicide note collected from his on the day he was murdered did not bear his handwriting.

"Everything was well planned to appear like suicide. Sending money to his family, leaving behind a suicide note and so forth but it's a clear case of murder," a detective privy to ongoing investigations told Nation.

Consequently, DCI is no longer pursuing suicide as a possible cause of the death.

STAGE-MANAGED

According to detectives, there are enough pieces of evidence to conclude that he was murdered before stage-managing a suicide.

Reports have described Kenei as a key witness in the ongoing Sh39 billion fake arms deal involving former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others.

Kenei was found dead on February 20, 2020 at his house in Villa Franca Estate in Imara Daima.

An autopsy examination conducted on his body on February 26, 2020 revealed he died from a single gunshot wound.