Uganda: Stop Fighting, Nyanzi Tells Besigye, Bobi Supporters

Photo: Daily Monitor
(file photo)
4 March 2020
The Observer (Kampala)
By Baker Batte

Dr Stella Nyanzi has declined to make a painful choice: whether to support opposition FDC founding President Kizza Besigye or Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, leader of the fastest-growing pressure group, People Power.

Nyanzi, a former Makerere University Institute of Social Research [Misr] researcher, instead urged supporters of both groups and politicians to find a way of working together.

Speaking to The Observer in an exclusive interview on February 28, a week after her release from a sixteen months' stint in Luzira prison for insulting President Museveni, Nyanzi said she has resisted people who have asked her to choose between the two opposition strongmen.

"Kizza Besigye is a twin and I'm a Nalongo [twin mother]. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu belongs to the buffalo clan and I'm Nyanzi, I also belong to the buffalo clan. He's my brother. Why would you force me in a situation where I have to choose between my son and my younger brother?" Nyanzi said.

She said she's deeply invested in Besigye as her president but also deeply invested in Kyagulanyi as her president and she doesn't see a contradiction at all.

"I'm saddened that there are members in the People Power camp who insult every day in very demeaning terms Dr Kizza Besigye. Likewise, I'm equally disappointed in members of the FDC who are bashing Bobi Wine. My political party is FDC and I fall under the People's Government but People Power is a movement that is shaking up the poor neighborhoods. I get a lot of energy from them because they have the gas we need as a country but I also get a lot of sanity from FDC; we need both," Nyanzi said.

Asked who she would support should the two men come as presidential candidates in the 2021 general election, Nyanzi said she would take a neutral stand by not supporting either of the two.

Both Besigye and Bobi Wine have publicly supported Stella Nyanzi's causes and both have visited her during her incarceration in Luzira. She says supporters of each camp believe she's their member and she has no problem publicly embracing each of them.

Since Bobi Wine was elected MP in a by-election in 2017, he has mounted a formidable challenge against President Museveni. However, his rise has not only rattled the ruling NRM, the opposition FDC camp allied to Dr Besigye has also been unsettled. Bobi Wine's rise has somehow taken the shine off Besigye's unfettered supremacy as Museveni's most credible opponent.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.