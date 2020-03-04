Kenya: Magufuli Adopts New Greetings Style to Fight Coronavirus

Photo: State House
Veteran opposition politician Seif Shariff Hamad from Zanzibar and President John Magufuli greet each other with their feet amid fears of the spread of COVID-19.
4 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Tanzania President John Magufuli has come up with a new way of greeting people as a preventive measure to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Pictures shared by Tanzania media show President Magufuli exchanging a foot greeting with veteran politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad at State House.

In another picture, the two wave at each other while standing one metre apart.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), avoiding body contact mainly through a handshake is one of the measures a person can prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni last week urged Ugandans to stop shaking hands unnecessarily and take extra caution.

Since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, coronavirus has become a global threat. So far, 3,065 people have died, 2,912 of them in China.

Globally, it has infected 89,700 people in 65 countries.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

