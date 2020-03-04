South Africa: Suspect in Court for Woman's Murder

press release

A 61-year-old man is appearing at Nongoma Magistrates Court facing a charge of murder. The charge emanates from the murder docket that is being investigated by police in Nongoma after the discovery of the body of a woman.

On 02 March 2020 at 06:00, a 51-year-old woman was found dead near the R66 highway at Ivuna Reserve. She had assault wounds all over the body and a severe head injury. She was allegedly assaulted with a knobkerrie and axed on the head. Thorough police investigation led police to the deceased's boyfriend who did not bother to be at the crime scene when the discovery was made.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the investigating officers for swiftly arresting the suspect. "Gender-based violence crimes cannot be tolerated in our province and we are fighting such crimes to ensure the safety of woman and children. We are confident that a well prepared docket will be sent to court for prosecution to bring closure to the family of the victim," he said.