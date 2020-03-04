Nigeria: Boko Haram - U.S. Offers $7 Million for Shekau's Arrest

Photo: Youtube
A still from a video release by Boko Haram shows its leader, Abubakar Shekau.
4 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service is offering a reward of up to $7m (N2.5bn) for information leading to the arrest of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The Rewards for Justice Program, which is the counter-terrorism rewards program of the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, said this in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The tweet reads, "The United States Department of State offers a reward up to $7m for information leading to the arrest of the terrorist, Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

