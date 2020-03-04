South Africa: Cobras Sign Mangaliso Mosehle On Loan

4 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Cobras on Wednesday announced the signing of Dolphins wicket-keeper batsman Mangaliso Mosehle on loan for the remainder of the One Day Cup campaign.

The 29-year-old has played 7 T20 Internationals for the Proteas in 2017.

He has 123 List A matches under his belt and has had previous stints with the Lions and Titans.

He was also part of the Paarl Rocks team, which won the 2019 Mzansi Super League, and Cape Cobras assistant coach Faiek Davids believes that he will be a valuable signing for the Cape side.

"With Kyle Verreynne being called into the Proteas team for this current Australia series and now the upcoming India series, we needed an experienced wicket-keeper and Mangi is one of the few very experienced guys around," said Davids.

"I think it was a good call for us to get his services for the Cobras. He has international experience as well and we can use him in our top order and there's no doubt that he is one of the best glovemen in the country, so he will be a real asset to the team and we welcome him to our setup."

Mosehle is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.

"I never thought I'd be here at Newlands, it's a fantastic ground and the Cobras are a wonderful team to be playing for. I was very grateful to receive the call from the CEO Mr Dien and I'm looking forward to the next few games and hopefully being able to contribute to winning causes for the Coach and the team."

Mosehle will be in contention for selection for the Cape Cobras team when they take on the Knights in a must-win game in Oudtshoorn on Saturday (10:00).

