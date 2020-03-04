Zimbabwe: Pro-Tyson Group Hails Court Ruling, Taunts Prosecutors for Tormenting Ex-Minister

#TysonwaBantu movement has welcomed a High Court ruling this week directing authorities to return title deeds to exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere's Mutare holiday home.

Kasukuwere had pledged the property as part of his bail conditions when he was arrested and charged with abuse of authority during service as government minister.

The state moved to seize his home when the once influential politician skipped the country in the middle of trial ostensibly to seek medical attention in South Africa.

He was later cleared of the charges but the national prosecution filed an appeal to have his acquittal rescinded while putting a simultaneous fight to have title deeds remain in the hands of authorities.

However, #Tysonwabantu, a group formed last year to anchor Kasukuwere's fresh political ambitions, said the bid to cling to the ex-Zanu PF commissar's property was an attempt by the enemy to abuse the law to settle political scores.

"We reiterate that there was never a case, therefore the judgement does not come as surprise as had been espoused by Saviour Kasukuwere's legal team and several legal analysts," said the movement spokesperson Ntokozo Msipha.

"The case is a clear example of judicial harassment, misuse of the law and abuse of state resources in a bid to settle political scores by the junta regime that has become bereft of economic ideas and has been defeated on the political battle ground.

"We call on the persons behind the attempts to seize property illegally to RESPECT the Judgement which is clear and unequivocal in its remedy. The judicial system is sacrosanct and any attempts to capture it must and will be resisted at all levels."

He added, "We take this opportunity to sternly warn that the law has been clear that any attempts to oppose the latest judgment will attract costs for the state and rightfully so.

"As state prosecutors are employed on taxpayers' funds, these costs are a burden to taxpayers who are already squeezed by a dysfunctional economy.

"Taxpayers money should be used for productive purposes and not chasing shadows and that the services of state prosecutors should go to persecution of legitimate crimes such as those being committed by Mashurugwi and cartels that are holding the economy hostage not being used for political persecutions, as the case with Saviour Kasukuwere."

The pro-Kasukuwere group also said the exiled politician has shown his commitment to the rule of law by publicly resisting the abuse of state institutions.

"Saviour Kasukuwere has shown his commitment to the rule of law by going through the court processes in several cases engineered to persecute him for political reasons through legal representations," said Msipha.

"Kasukuwere continues to stand against the misguided attempts to abuse state institutions to settle personal political fights. Kasukuwere continues to stand against the misguided attempts to abuse state institutions to settle personal political fights."