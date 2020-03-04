Nigeria: Sokoto Committed to Raising Standard of Education - Tambuwal

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has reiterated his administration's commitments to raising the standard of education in the state through the implementation of policies, construction, renovation and equipping of schools.

Tambuwal made the commitment while declaring open the 5th annual symposium of the America Chemical Society of Nigeria (ACS) with the theme: 'Chemistry A Viable Tool For Achieving The Sustainable Development Goals' at the Sokoto State University, Sokoto on Monday.

The governor, who was represented by Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Garba Bashir Tambuwal, commended the society for contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

He said the knowledge of Chemistry is critical for the improvement of skills and productivity.

"As a state government, we are committed to raising the standard and quality of education. We have demonstrated this by renovating and re-equipping facilities in schools," he said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of ACS Nigeria chapter, Prof. J A Obaleye, thanked the state government for its support in hosting the conference.

Obaleye disclosed that ACS as a body had contributed to the development of the nation, stressing that ACS' meritorious award are competitive because about 28 countries are members of the society.

He enjoined students, corporate bodies, industries and individuals to join the society.

On his part, the chairman of the occasion and the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, Prof. Magaji Garba, said Nigeria is yet to exploit 40 per cent of its natural resources.

Magaji appealed to the minister of Science and Technology to implement the communique of the conference for the overall interest of the country as crucial issues would be discussed.

He enjoined state governors to harness the mineral resources in their domain to avoid overdependent on the federal government for monthly allocation.

In his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof. Muhammad Sani Dangoggo, commended Governor Tambuwal for the initiative taken by his administration that contributed immensely towards the development of education and youths empowerment in the state.

He revealed that the school is intensifying effort towards making the university an enviable institution in the country.

Dangoggo said that the university had entered partnership with several institutions and research centres by signing memoranda of understanding (MOU) to enhance quality research.

He lauded the co-hosts -- Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto; Federal University, Gusau, Kebbi State; University of Science and Technology, Aliero; and Federal University, Birnin Kebbi -- for surrendering the hosting right to the Sokoto State University.

At the end of the event, individuals, corporate bodies and industries received meritorious awards of excellence.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, was represented at the occasion by the District Head of Bodinga, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdurauf.