Nigeria: Modibbo Adama Varsity Sacks Two Lecturers, Deputy Registrar Over Sexual Harassment, Fraud

3 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Governing Council of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, has terminated the appointment of two senior lecturers following their involvement in sexual harassment.

The development is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yola by Aminu Gururmpawo, Information and Protocol Officer, of the university.

Mr Gururmpawo said the university's council also terminated the appointment of Bakari Girei of the Registry Department for misappropriation of the university's Primary School Parent/Teacher Association's (PTA) funds to the tune of N1.12 million.

The statement read: "The Governing Council of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola has at its 96th regular meeting held on Thursday 27th February 2020 approved the termination of appointments of three senior staff of the university.

"Two of the senior academic staff appointment, was terminated for their involvement in acts of victimisation and sexual harassment.

"They are Dr Yakubu Bobboi and Dr Toma Fulani Mbahi both staff of the Department of Animal Science and Range Management and were penalised for their involvement in the victimisation and sexual harassment of one Miss C. A. Bathon, a Masters student in the Department.

"While the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Bakari-Girei, Deputy Registrar, Registry Department, was also terminated for his role in the misappropriation of the University Primary School Parent/Teacher Association's (PTA) funds to the tune of One million, One hundred and Twenty thousand (1,120,000.00) Naira."

According to the information and protocol officer, the termination is with immediate effect.

He stated that misappropriation of funds, which it found, was in contravention of the conditions of service for staff members of the institution.

