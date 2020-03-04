South Africa: Trio Free State Traffic Officer Found Guilty of Corruption

4 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

31 years old Tshepiso Confidence Ramatlakane, a former Free State traffic officer has been found guilty of corruption by the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrates Court yesterday, 03 March 2020.

Ramatlakane, from Botshabelo wasarrested on 11 June 2019 during a sting operation by the Serious Corruption Investigation team. It was reported that Ramatlakane was arrested on allegations of soliciting a kickback after she and a colleague stopped and removed a minibus'operating disc, registration disc and the driver's driving license. The driver was instructed to take the vehicle to the impound and in the same time was provided with contact details.

The owner of the minibus contacted Ramatlakane who informed her thatshe needed to pay between R5000 and R11 000 to the traffic department in order for to get back the documents. She however convinced the complainant to pay her R5000 in order to accelerate the release of the seized documents.

The complainant agreed with a view to pay R2000 which Ramatlakane refused to accept and instead demanded a once off R3000 payment. Ramatlakane's dishonest actions were reported to the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate Court. The court then referred the matter to the Hawks who "swiftly conducted an undercover operation. She was arrested and the state money was recovered in her possession.

Ramatlakane appeared on Monday, 02 March 2020 and yesterday whenshe was convicted and sentenced to a R10 000 fine or five years imprisonment plus a further five years direct imprisonment. The latter was suspended for five years on condition that she is not found guilty of corruption committed during the period of the suspension.

