South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Motor Vehicle

press release

Mount Road Crime Prevention Unit arrested three suspects on charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.

On Tuesday, 03 March 2020, members from Mount Road Crime Prevention unit were busy with patrols in the North End and Sydenham areas. While they were patrolling they received information of a suspected stolen vehicle, a silver/grey BMW i 20. At approximately 19:30, the members noticed the vehicle in Uitenhage Road Sydenham. As soon as the suspects saw the police vehicle they attempted to speed away. The members chased after the vehicle and succeeded in stopping it. .

The vehicle was reported stolen on Sunday, 01 March 2020, in Beacon Bay North in East London. Two suspects aged 22 and 32 and a female aged 23 for being in possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.

All three suspects were detained and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate court during the week.