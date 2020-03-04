South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Motor Vehicle

4 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mount Road Crime Prevention Unit arrested three suspects on charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.

On Tuesday, 03 March 2020, members from Mount Road Crime Prevention unit were busy with patrols in the North End and Sydenham areas. While they were patrolling they received information of a suspected stolen vehicle, a silver/grey BMW i 20. At approximately 19:30, the members noticed the vehicle in Uitenhage Road Sydenham. As soon as the suspects saw the police vehicle they attempted to speed away. The members chased after the vehicle and succeeded in stopping it. .

The vehicle was reported stolen on Sunday, 01 March 2020, in Beacon Bay North in East London. Two suspects aged 22 and 32 and a female aged 23 for being in possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.

All three suspects were detained and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate court during the week.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.