South Africa: Provincial Office Still Committed in Supporting Stations On the Back to School Campaigns

press release

Captain Radzilani Nemavhola and Sergeant Mosima Lekota attached to SAPS Limpopo Corporate Communication External Communication, embarked on Safer Schools Campaigns at Sekgosese Policing area yesterday on Tuesday, 03 March 2020.

Theme of The Day was, "Communicate with the inner person."

The officers were joined by the SAPS Sekgosese Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Maja, the Station Communication Officer Warrant Officer Mashao, the Social Crime Prevention Coordinator, Sergeant Matlou in partnership with the Young Civilians on Patrol (YCOP), the Community Police Forum (CPF), Pastor Chauke and officials from Greater Letaba Local Municipality led by the Honorable Speaker Councillor Makhananisa.

Numerous schools were visited as follows:

1. Kolobetona Secondary School

2. Makala Secondary School

3. Makete Primary School

4. Nahakwe Senior Secondary School

5. Sekgosese Secondary School

The campaigns commenced with Pastor Chauke rendering spiritual prayers for everyone.

Captain Nemavhola cautioned learners on human trafficking related cases. In addition, Sergeant Lekota addressed them on topics including sexual offences and teenage pregnancy.

Learners responded positively during the presentations and the following safety tips were also discussed in detail:

Drugs and substance abuse.

-Bullying.

-Gangsterism.

-Carrying of dangerous weapons.

-Participation in criminal activities.

-Disadvantages of having a criminal record.

-Dangers of engaging in social media by the learners.

Learners were encouraged to display discipline, respect their educators at all times, refraining from sexual activities and the abuse of drugs in general.

Lastly, the management of the schools appreciated the visits and encouraged continuous campaigns to eradicate crime before it escalate among the youths.