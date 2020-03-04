South Africa: Provincial Office Still Committed in Supporting Stations On the Back to School Campaigns

4 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Captain Radzilani Nemavhola and Sergeant Mosima Lekota attached to SAPS Limpopo Corporate Communication External Communication, embarked on Safer Schools Campaigns at Sekgosese Policing area yesterday on Tuesday, 03 March 2020.

Theme of The Day was, "Communicate with the inner person."

The officers were joined by the SAPS Sekgosese Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Maja, the Station Communication Officer Warrant Officer Mashao, the Social Crime Prevention Coordinator, Sergeant Matlou in partnership with the Young Civilians on Patrol (YCOP), the Community Police Forum (CPF), Pastor Chauke and officials from Greater Letaba Local Municipality led by the Honorable Speaker Councillor Makhananisa.

Numerous schools were visited as follows:

1. Kolobetona Secondary School

2. Makala Secondary School

3. Makete Primary School

4. Nahakwe Senior Secondary School

5. Sekgosese Secondary School

The campaigns commenced with Pastor Chauke rendering spiritual prayers for everyone.

Captain Nemavhola cautioned learners on human trafficking related cases. In addition, Sergeant Lekota addressed them on topics including sexual offences and teenage pregnancy.

Learners responded positively during the presentations and the following safety tips were also discussed in detail:

Drugs and substance abuse.

-Bullying.

-Gangsterism.

-Carrying of dangerous weapons.

-Participation in criminal activities.

-Disadvantages of having a criminal record.

-Dangers of engaging in social media by the learners.

Learners were encouraged to display discipline, respect their educators at all times, refraining from sexual activities and the abuse of drugs in general.

Lastly, the management of the schools appreciated the visits and encouraged continuous campaigns to eradicate crime before it escalate among the youths.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.