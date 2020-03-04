South Africa: Umzimkhulu Murderer Sentenced to Life Term Plus 17 Years Imprisonment

4 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Umzimkhulu Regional Court sentenced Sivuyile Mtshali (32) for the crime that he committed on the morning of 13 November 2017. He was sentenced after the court heard how he brutally killed his ex-girlfriend Nikiwe Mkhize (28). He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years for kidnapping, five years for attempted murder of police officer, four years for attempted murder of the community member and another three years for possession of dangerous weapon.

It is alleged on 13 November 2017 at 09:00, Nikiwe was at a bus stop in Umzimkhulu when the accused assaulted and dragged her to his house. A member of the community that was in the vicinity tried to intervene but was nearly stabbed with a knife by the accused. The victim was kidnapped to a house where she was stabbed with a spear. The police officers from Umzimkhulu were contacted and immediately responded. The accused attacked one of the police officers with a spear but no injuries were sustained. He also tried to slit his throat with a knife and was caught. He was taken to hospital where he was under police guard. He was tried in court and was sentenced.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentenced. "We hope this sentence will bring closure to the family who lost their loved one in a brutal manner," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.