South Africa: Umzimkhulu Murderer Sentenced to Life Term Plus 17 Years Imprisonment

press release

The Umzimkhulu Regional Court sentenced Sivuyile Mtshali (32) for the crime that he committed on the morning of 13 November 2017. He was sentenced after the court heard how he brutally killed his ex-girlfriend Nikiwe Mkhize (28). He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years for kidnapping, five years for attempted murder of police officer, four years for attempted murder of the community member and another three years for possession of dangerous weapon.

It is alleged on 13 November 2017 at 09:00, Nikiwe was at a bus stop in Umzimkhulu when the accused assaulted and dragged her to his house. A member of the community that was in the vicinity tried to intervene but was nearly stabbed with a knife by the accused. The victim was kidnapped to a house where she was stabbed with a spear. The police officers from Umzimkhulu were contacted and immediately responded. The accused attacked one of the police officers with a spear but no injuries were sustained. He also tried to slit his throat with a knife and was caught. He was taken to hospital where he was under police guard. He was tried in court and was sentenced.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentenced. "We hope this sentence will bring closure to the family who lost their loved one in a brutal manner," he said.