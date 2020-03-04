Namibia: Air Namibia Suspends Three Managers

3 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

National airline, Air Namibia, has suspended three managers with immediate effect, Air Namibia's Manager: Corporate Communications Paul Nakawa announced.

According to the statement released on Sunday the suspended top brass include: Wimpie Van Vuuren, Senior Manager: Sales & Marketing; Johannes Blaauw, Manager: Cargo Sales and; Abraham Nasab, Manager: Cargo Operations.

Nakawa said the suspensions took place to allow the airline to conclude and finalize pending investigations.

"The airline holds instructions that there should be no communication between the suspended managers and Air Namibia staff, direct or indirectly in order not to interfere with ongoing investigations," he added.

Nakawa said the reasons for their suspensions have been explained to the suspended managers and Air Namibia will not divulge the reason of their suspension as per the airline's disciplinary policy dictated by standard governance procedures when dealing with such matters.

Meanwhile, Elia Erastus, Air Namibia's Acting CEO has called on all Air Namibia staff to adhere to company rules and procedures at all times, and act in good faith for the best interest of the airline.

