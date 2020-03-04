South Africa: Proteas Asked to Field First in 2nd Odi in Bloemfontein

4 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against the Proteas at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

LIVE | Proteas v Australia, 2nd ODI

The Proteas lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after defeating Australia by 74 runs in Paarl last Saturday.

South Africa have only made the one change with Jon-Jon Smuts coming in for the injured Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma has withdrawn from the remainder of the ODI series against Australia due to a right hamstring strain.

Rassie van der Dussen has taken Bavuma's place in the ODI squad.

Australia also made one change, with spinner Ashton Agar coming in for fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Teams:

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia

Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), D'Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.