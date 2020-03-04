South Africa: Proteas Asked to Field First in 2nd Odi in Bloemfontein

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against the Proteas at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The Proteas lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after defeating Australia by 74 runs in Paarl last Saturday.

South Africa have only made the one change with Jon-Jon Smuts coming in for the injured Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma has withdrawn from the remainder of the ODI series against Australia due to a right hamstring strain.

Rassie van der Dussen has taken Bavuma's place in the ODI squad.

Australia also made one change, with spinner Ashton Agar coming in for fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Teams:

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia

Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), D'Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar

