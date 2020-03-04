Somalia: Tension Remains High in Bula Hawo As the Standoff Continues

4 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The United Nations has said that about 9000 families have been displaced since the beginning of a standoff between the national army and Jubbaland regional state troops in Bula Hawo, a town located along the border with Kenya.

"The initial clashes of 7 February and the escalating tensions that led to more hostilities on 2 March have resulted in large-scale displacement of civilians, mainly from Bulo Hawo and the nearby Beled Amin Internationally Displaced Persons (IDP) settlements," a report published on the website of OCHA said.

Adam Abdelmoula, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, called for the protection of civilians and civilian assets.

Most of the displaced fled to the nearby towns of Luq and Dolow, according to the report.

Heavy fighting in Bulo Hawo killed at least 5 soldiers, both from the national army and Jubbaland state troops, and wounded at least 16 people including civilians according to reports.

The fighting, which erupted on Sunday morning and went on into the late afternoon, also led to casualties on the Kenyan border town of Mandera.

As the fighting raged, the US embassy in Mogadishu called on both sides to end the fight.

Previously, the US and UN expressed concern about the tension in Gedo Region, saying the situation would benefit Al-Shabaab militants.

Tension still remains high in Bula Hawo as the standoff continues.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

