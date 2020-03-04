Somalia: Somali Finance Minister Meets With African Development Bank Head

The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia Abdirahman Duale Beileh who is in the Ivory Coast met with African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina.

In a meeting, the two officials discussed the reform of Somalia's economic development, the importance of strengthening co-operation and development of the relationship between Somalia and the African Development Bank after the debt relief.

"I am pleased to meet with the President of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina and discuss reforms and economic development in Somalia. We acknowledged the importance of strengthening cooperation between Somalia and the African Development Bank. I am very grateful to the President, the Somali Prime Minister for helping us to realize our financial success," said Beileh.

The Minister, in particular, commended the staff of the Ministry of Finance and other ministries in Somalia to working on the success by doing everything they could.