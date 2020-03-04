Somalia: Somali Finance Minister Meets With African Development Bank Head

4 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia Abdirahman Duale Beileh who is in the Ivory Coast met with African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina.

In a meeting, the two officials discussed the reform of Somalia's economic development, the importance of strengthening co-operation and development of the relationship between Somalia and the African Development Bank after the debt relief.

"I am pleased to meet with the President of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina and discuss reforms and economic development in Somalia. We acknowledged the importance of strengthening cooperation between Somalia and the African Development Bank. I am very grateful to the President, the Somali Prime Minister for helping us to realize our financial success," said Beileh.

The Minister, in particular, commended the staff of the Ministry of Finance and other ministries in Somalia to working on the success by doing everything they could.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.