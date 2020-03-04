Cameroon: Bamboo Development - Production, Training Centre Announced for Yaounde

4 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Director General of International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation (INBAR) made the announcement in Yaounde on March 3, 2020.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on March 3, 2020 had discussions with the visiting delegation of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation (INBAR) during which its Director General, Ali Mchumo announced that the organisation is going to establish a common production and training centre in Yaounde. He said before his departure during the current visit, they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the Centre with the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife. Ali Mchumo told the press that the equipment for the Centre was already in Douala and was undergoing customs clearance. "We are interested to see how artisans would use bamboo to develop and to that respect, we are going to establish a common production and training centre in Yaounde." The Director General of INBAR also disclosed that, "We have a project we are implementing in Cameroon with the assistance of IFAD in the development of bamboo with small holders." The INBAR delegation that had been meeting government authorities, its Director General said, was in the country, "to be able to confirm and heighten the good relations that INBAR has with Cameroon. Cameroon has been an important member and has been one of the early members that joined the organisation in 2002." He said Cameroon has been playing an important role in encouraging the development of bamboo in the Central African region. He stated that, "President Paul Biya has shown interest on our work after his visit to our headquarters in 2018. He directed that we could open an office here to be the centre of development of bamboo in Central Africa. I am here to see to what extent INBAR can continue to work in Cameroon as well as in the region." Cameroon is the current chair of the INBAR Council up to 2021. As for the perspectives, Ali Mchumo said important meetings and conferences will be held in Cameroon for bamboo development. Specifically, "Cameroon will host the council meeting in 2021. We expect the government to show full support," he said and added that Cameroon is also expected to host an African continental congress where members and non-members would discuss with experts.

