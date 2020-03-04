Cameroon: International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation - Cooperation Areas With Cameroon Reviewed

An audience at the Ministry of External Relations on March 2, 2020 had Minister Mbella Mbella and the Director-General of INBAR exchanging on cooperation ties.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella on March 2, 2020 granted an audience to the Director-General of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation (INBAR), Ali Mchumo in the course of which both personalities reviewed cooperation ties between Cameroon and the organisation. Cameroon that joined the organisation in 2002 has over the years worked and adopted measures at the sustainable use of bamboo in the country. Expatiating on the reason of his visit to the Ministry of External Relations, Ali Mchumo told reporters he was in Cameroon to see what the country is doing in relation to the development of bamboo. "I came to Cameroon to evaluate what is being done by authorities in the promotion of bamboo and define certain areas of cooperation. I held discussions with the Minister on what has been established thus far in Cameroon as Yaounde is host to the regional office for central Africa," he stated, adding Cameroon is a very active member in the association and plays an important role in the sub region. The headquarters agreement and inauguration of the edifice in December 2019, the Director-General stated, facilitates and plays a key role in the achievement of certain projects in Cameroon. The country as a member of INBAR promotes local and regional bamboo and rattan projects including capacity building, technology transfer and nursery establishment.