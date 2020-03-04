South Africa: Hub to Support Local Filmmakers

4 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) is set to launch a facility that will provide local filmmakers, editors and digital entrepreneurs with space that has high-speed internet and resources.

The Eastern Cape Film Hub will be launched in Buffalo City Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Thursday. This launch is a collaboration between NFVF, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council (ECPACC) and Cortex Hub.

The facility will provide access to training, mentoring and rental facilities to kick-start the careers of filmmakers and editors.

"Following the completion of the programme, entrepreneurs will be tasked with creating a short film. The Film Hub will also ensure that young filmmakers entering the industry are exposed to collaborative efforts alongside successful local film talent. The Hub's success will influence similar collaborations in underserviced parts of South Africa," the NFVF said in a statement on Wednesday.

Aspiring filmmakers will have an opportunity to participate in a 12-month incubation programme and enhance their film business skills.

"The Eastern Cape Film Hub is part of the NVFV and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's efforts to create a thriving ecosystem of filmmaking. To that end, it is important that we ensure filmmakers in all provinces are supported accordingly, and this Film Hub will serve as a pilot that can only be refined over time.

"We are also thrilled to be partnering with the Cortex Hub, whose expertise lies in the digital entrepreneurs' space, as technology is one of the key focus areas of moving our industry forward," NFVF CEO Makhosazana Khanyile said.

Aspiring filmmakers interested in this opportunity should visit www.safilmhub.co.za.

