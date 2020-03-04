South Africa: Wits Management Disappointed That SRC Broke Signed Agreement

4 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Management at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) said it was disappointed after the Student Representative Council (SRC) embarked on protest action on Wednesday.

The protest was in spite of an agreement between management and the SRC signed on 10 February 2020.

"Wits University management is disappointed with the Wits SRC who have broken the attached agreement signed on 10 February. The University released R17 million to the Wits Hardship Fund to support those facing hardship and those in need of accommodation," spokesperson Buhle Zuma told News24 on Wednesday.

It came after a group of students took to the streets to protest for accommodation for students.

The student leadership shared visuals of students allegedly sleeping on the floor of what appears to be campus labs, due to a lack of accommodation.

The university said it had helped students with accommodation.

"To date, 800 students have been helped. Another 50 are being helped this morning as more beds from a private service provider have become available," Zuma added.

News24 has seen the signed agreement, which contains clear directives on matters relating to student registration and accommodation.

In the agreement signed by the SRC and the Dean of Students, 271 students who had been allowed re-admission and whose academic holds had been lifted would be allowed to register under certain conditions.

Included in the conditions were that they would submit applications to the Hardship Fund and the registration of applicants who were successful would stand. It added that should an application by a student not be successful, then the SRC had to approach the Finance and Student Affairs Department.

It also stated that the SRC would contribute their honorariums towards the Fund at the end of the year. It further clarified that this was a once-off arrangement and would not set a precedent.

With regard to accommodation, the SRC was expected to contribute R500 000 towards accommodation costs while the university would find an amount of R1.5 million.

In addition, the agreement stated that the SRC and the Student Affairs Department, in consultation with one another, would develop criteria and decide upon applications for more beds.

"Despite the Wits SRC having broken this agreement, the Dean of Students Jerome Seppie is still willing to engage in order to resolve any further issues.

"It is now up to the Wits SRC to show leadership in this regard," Zuma concluded.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.