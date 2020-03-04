South Africa: Prasa Working to Keep Lights On At Cape Town Stations

4 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it is negotiating with the City of Cape Town regarding payments for services to Prasa Corporate Real Estate Solutions (CRES).

Prasa CRES is a division of Prasa, which was established to manage the entity's property portfolio.

Last month, Prasa CRES paid the city R77 million. However, the city is claiming a further R63 million.

"We have to reconcile our transaction history to determine if the amount the city claims corresponds with our own records. At any rate, Prasa CRES will be making another payment of R22 million by 15 March 2020," the entity said.

Prasa has expressed optimism that it will arrive at an amicable solution with the city and keep the lights on at train stations.

"It is, however, important to clarify that the affected account is not with Eskom, which supplies power to Prasa rail. This means that in the unlikely event that power is switched off, it will not directly affect the movement of the trains.

"However, a power cut would only affect stations, which would mean that there would not be sufficient lighting. That would negatively affect commuters, especially before dawn and after dusk," Prasa said.

The entity has assured its customers that it is working on resolving the matter.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.