South Africa: Trade Misinvoicing Is Costing SA Billions in Tax Revenue

4 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

A week after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced plans to cut the country's public wage bill, a new report estimates that South Africa is losing billions each year as importers and exporters lie about the value of their transactions.

South Africa recorded an average annual trade gap of $19.9-billion, around R310-billion, between 2008 and 2017 due to trade misinvoicing, found a new report from Global Financial Integrity, the US-based think tank devoted to analysing illicit financial flows (IFFs).

Trade misinvoicing, thought to be the largest component of IFFs, occurs when importers and exporters falsify the prices of goods to transfer money across international borders to evade tax and customs duties, launder money, circumvent currency controls and move profits to tax havens.

The report found trade misinvoicing in South Africa had increased between 2015 and 2017 from $15.5-billion to $22.1-billion. Global Financial Integrity has previously called IFFs the most damaging economic issue facing developing countries.

The think tank has estimated that South Africa lost $3.4-billion in tax revenue in 2016 due to trade misinvoicing, which amounted to about 4% of total revenue SARS collected that year.

"Developing countries are losing a significant percentage of the value of their trade transactions. Indeed,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.