South Africa: Trade Misinvoicing Is Costing SA Billions in Tax Revenue

analysis

A week after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced plans to cut the country's public wage bill, a new report estimates that South Africa is losing billions each year as importers and exporters lie about the value of their transactions.

South Africa recorded an average annual trade gap of $19.9-billion, around R310-billion, between 2008 and 2017 due to trade misinvoicing, found a new report from Global Financial Integrity, the US-based think tank devoted to analysing illicit financial flows (IFFs).

Trade misinvoicing, thought to be the largest component of IFFs, occurs when importers and exporters falsify the prices of goods to transfer money across international borders to evade tax and customs duties, launder money, circumvent currency controls and move profits to tax havens.

The report found trade misinvoicing in South Africa had increased between 2015 and 2017 from $15.5-billion to $22.1-billion. Global Financial Integrity has previously called IFFs the most damaging economic issue facing developing countries.

The think tank has estimated that South Africa lost $3.4-billion in tax revenue in 2016 due to trade misinvoicing, which amounted to about 4% of total revenue SARS collected that year.

"Developing countries are losing a significant percentage of the value of their trade transactions. Indeed,...