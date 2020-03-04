South Africa: Proteas Geared Up for Australian T20 World Cup Challenge

4 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Proteas are on the brink of qualifying for their first major global final at the T20 Women's World Cup, but first, they have to overcome the hosts and pre-tournament favourites Australia in Sydney.

The Proteas have only been in a semi-final position once previously - in 2014 where they lost in the semi-finals. Six years on they are better placed to go one step further with eight survivors of that experience in the squad. But Australia, the Proteas semi-final opponents in Thursday's Women's T20 World Cup, have won the tournament four times previously and are consistently the best team in the game. The size of South Africa's task is mammoth.

If there is a kernel of hope for the Proteas, it's that at this tournament Australia have struggled under home expectations. They lost their opening group match against India, which left them under pressure to qualify for the last four. They eventually managed to earn their semi-final place with three wins from their remaining three matches - over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

South Africa, by contrast, have strolled into the semis, topping their group along the way. They won three out of three (against England, Thailand and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.