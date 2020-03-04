South Africa: Proteas Geared Up for Australian T20 World Cup Challenge

analysis

The Proteas are on the brink of qualifying for their first major global final at the T20 Women's World Cup, but first, they have to overcome the hosts and pre-tournament favourites Australia in Sydney.

The Proteas have only been in a semi-final position once previously - in 2014 where they lost in the semi-finals. Six years on they are better placed to go one step further with eight survivors of that experience in the squad. But Australia, the Proteas semi-final opponents in Thursday's Women's T20 World Cup, have won the tournament four times previously and are consistently the best team in the game. The size of South Africa's task is mammoth.

If there is a kernel of hope for the Proteas, it's that at this tournament Australia have struggled under home expectations. They lost their opening group match against India, which left them under pressure to qualify for the last four. They eventually managed to earn their semi-final place with three wins from their remaining three matches - over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

South Africa, by contrast, have strolled into the semis, topping their group along the way. They won three out of three (against England, Thailand and...