South Africa: SANEF to Reinvigorate Yearly Cabinet, SANEF Lekgotla and Facilitate Quarterly Interactions with the President

4 March 2020
South African National Editors' Forum (Johannesburg)
press release

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF), held a transparent and robust engagement with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tuynhuys, Parliament in Cape Town, yesterday (Tuesday 3rd March 2020). SANEF members and senior journalists from across the media sector were invited.

The President agreed with SANEF that there was a need to reinvigorate our yearly cabinet / SANEF lekgotla and to hold interactions, on a quarterly basis.
He agreed that it was important for the media to interact with government at all levels. The President promised to facilitate these interactions.

The key issues, in our wide ranging discussion, included SANEF’s Media Ethics and Credibility Inquiry, the budget speech, cuts to the public wage bill, the state of the economy, the restructuring of state owned enterprises (SOEs) including Eskom, the President’s time in office and his leadership, and the media’s interaction with government and its leaders.

SANEF was particularly pleased to see that the country’s most senior editors and journalists attended this important event - which forms part of SANEF’s strategy to interact more often and more robustly with the Presidency in order to address any and all pressing and important matters related to the media industry.

Note for Editors: The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) is a non-profit organisation whose members are editors, senior journalists and journalism trainers from all areas of the South African media. We are committed to championing South Africa’s hard-won freedom of expression and promoting quality, ethics and diversity in the South African media. We promote excellence in journalism through fighting for media freedom, writing policy submissions, research, education and training programmes.

