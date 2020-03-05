Zimbabwe: Sungura Musician Calls for Equal Opportunities

Former Devera Ngwena Jazz Band rhythm guitarist, Wellington Mushangwe, has called for equal opportunities across all genres on events and promotional platforms to boost local music.

The fiery rhythm guitarist, who went solo a few years ago, made the revelations recently during the launch of his fifth album titled: "Hungwanda-ngwanda" in the capital.

The album carries six songs: "Hungwanda-ngwanda", "Jemanewadya", "Ndini Chete Murudo", "Kutaura-taura", "Pocha" and "Mwari Vakatipa Zvipo".

While every newcomer on the sungura genre is trying hard to follow the beat popularised by the likes of Alick Macheso, Mushangwe introduces a refreshing beat on this album.

His decision is a clear signal to doubters that there is a future for sungura after all.

Despite Mushangwe's mastery, the album is receiving little airplay, a development that can undermine the effort.

Mushangwe's wish is to have the album receive more airplay.

"I am happy that the album has been received so well by fans and some local radio stations, but I wish more could be done" he lamented.

"I had a successful launch and was pleasantly surprised by some of the people who thronged the event.

"It is true that my other four albums did not do well, but it is a win-win situation whereby I play my part, the promoter and stakeholders do the same. We call for equal opportunities on various platforms.

"We have of late noted that those who promote sungura music, be it on radio and other platforms, are only centring on some big artists who have made it already. They are not giving opportunities to upcoming singers.

"This will eventually kill competition and make people lose interest in sungura. There is a lot of recorded music from upcoming sungura artistes with exciting projects that never get to the ears of sungura lovers."

Mushangwe pleaded with other artistes to unite for the benefit of the music sector.

"Music is universal, hence it makes us one family," he said.

"I have also helped other artistes in the gospel and sungura genres like Dominic Kazingizi, Munyaradzi Muchetu, Angelic Sisters and Biza among others. It is not about making money, but this develops us as musicians."

On his latest offering Mushangwe said, "People should understand the dynamics of life. Life is not self-centred, but it is about variety ," he said.

"My music is about life and culture, we need to educate our children now for the betterment of tomorrow, and that is the message contained in the album."

Mushangwe said financial constraints also affected his previous musical projects.

"I was supposed to have 14 albums, but I faced a lot of challenges after some recording and distribution companies we were working with duped us," he said.

"We later found out after a long time, but it was already too late. For the sake of professionalism, I will not mention them, but I have moved on with life and happy with what I am doing now."

Introspecting on his yester-year life, Mushangwe said he worked well with Jonah Moyo for a long time.

"I joined Devera Ngwena in 1993 as a rhythm guitarist and this was the second group to make up the band," he said.

"The first group had split in 1986 and was made up of Jonisai Machinya on backing vocals, Jabulani Bitu on rhythm guitar, Patrick Kabanda on drums, Innocent Bitu on bass and Jonah Moyo on lead guitar and lead vocals."