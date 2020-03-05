Zimbabwe: I Have Settled My Debt - Lorraine Guyo

4 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

After making waves on social media over her flopped birthday party and claims she failed to pay service providers, upcoming comedienne Lorraine Guyo has clear aired on the issue.

In a statement released on social media, Guyo confirmed payment delays before apologizing to the affected parties including popular Power FM Disc Jockey Chamvary who reportedly had blown the trumpet over what she was owed by the 'Ndinyengeiwo girl.'

"Following the story that has been circulating on social media, over a delay in payment for Master of Ceremony services provided by my sister Chamvary on my birthday event organised by Passion Events, I would like to express my sincere apologies for the inconvenience to Chamvary. Yes, there was a delay in payment on the day, but I would like to confirm that the payment was settled on the very next day. Nonetheless, I appreciate her support. Thank you Chamvary" she wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, fellow comedian, Prosper Ngomashi popularly known as Comic Pastor has called for restraint over the 'pull down syndrome' relating to the Guyo issue.

"She is not the Best Comedian in Zimbabwe, She has never claimed to be the best, she tries just like all of us, she is not rich she only converted a bad start to a good brand she is growing, she is YOUNG. Allow this mwana to make mistakes grow and be herself without pulling her down I respect ✊ and adore 🥰 Lorraine's hustle she is not a competitor but a sister go go little girl go if you don't succeed try again," he said

Read the original article on 263Chat.

