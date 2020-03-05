Nigeria: Protest in Kano Over Alleged Blasphemy Against Prophet Muhammad

4 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Scores of youth stormed the Kano Hisbah office on Wednesday over an alleged blasphemy song against the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The protesters holding placards alleged that the government and the security agents in the state are reluctant to act over the matter.

The convener of the protest, Idris Ibrahim (known as Baba Idris), said they came to notify the government to do the needful; otherwise, they will take the law into their hands.

Mr Ibrahim said similar incidents had happened in the state in the past that were not attended to by the authorities.

Earlier, one Yahaya Sharif-Aminu composed a song containing alleged derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammad. This prompted violence against the family members of the musician who fled the area last week.

Last Friday, the family house of the singer located at Sharifai quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Area was set ablaze by irate youth who protested the song.

The singer is said to be a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and a member of Faidha group. He is yet to speak on the matter.

While addressing the protesters, the Kano Hisbah Commander, Harun Ibn-Sina, said officials in the state are on top of the situation and the parents of the musician have been arrested and are currently under police custody.

Also addressing the protesters was the representative of the state police commissioner, Habu Sani, who told the protesters that the police are making efforts to arrest the fleeing singer.

The representative of the police chief who identified himself as Hamza urged the protesters to be law-abiding citizens by allowing the security agents to do the needful. He assured the gathering that the musician would not go unpunished.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.