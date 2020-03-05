Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Speaks On Mum's Dubai Birthday Party

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has advised journalists to be objective and accurate in their reporting.

The speaker stated this while responding to reports that he hosted a lavish 90th birthday party for his mother in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on tax payers' funds.

Sahara Reporters, an online newspaper, had reported that the speaker used public funds to take "300 guests on a jamboree to Dubai."

While responding to a matter, the speaker said he did not know if the report on the Dubai Party was comical or tragic to him.

He expressed that some media reports were capable of causing panic and instability.

"The same House they said has adjourned is currently sitting," he said, while speaking on the Dubai report.

The speaker's response is coming days after an affirmation by his spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi, that the party truly held. He, however, refuted the claim that the event was held on public funds.

Mr Lasisi, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the speaker's mother, Lateefat Gbajabiamila, on Monday, celebrated her 90th birthday in Dubai.

"It was strictly for family members and a few childhood friends for which no public funds were appropriated or expended," Mr Lasisi wrote in his statement. "Indeed not a single politician nor a legislator was present at the event."

Many Nigerians had expressed outrage at the speaker's decision to celebrate his mother's birthday in Dubai. They took to social media to express their anger after the speaker's aide confirmed the party, saying such actions make citizens lose trust in their government.

In 2018, Mr Gbajabiamila received a similar criticism when he, apart from a one-day lavish party, gifted his wife, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, a Mercedes G-Wagon, reportedly priced at $300,000, with a number plate customised with the fond word "ASSURANCE", for her 50th birthday.