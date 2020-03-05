Nigeria: $7m Bounty Placed On Shekau Still in Force

The $7 million bounty for information that leads to the arrest of the leader of the Boko Haram Boko Haram terror group, Abubakar Shekau, announced seven year ago by the United States Department of State is still in force.

The US Department of State had in June 2012, designated Shekau as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" under Executive Order 13224.

In 2013, the Boko Haram leader was declared a wanted man by the US and a $7 million bountywas placed on him for anyone who could provide information leading to his arrest or killing.

Seven years after the announcement, the US Department Rewards for Justice Programme on Wednesday in a tweet reiterated the $7million bounty for information leading to the arrest of Shekau.

"The United States Department of State is offering a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the arrest of the terrorist Abubakar Shekau, boss of #BokoHaram," it tweeted.

Shekau who took over the leadership of the group in 2010 following the killing of its former leader, Mohammed Yusuf, gained public attention in 2014 globally following the abduction of over 300 female school-children from a school in the town of Chibok, in Borno State.