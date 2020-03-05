Nigeria: $7m Bounty Placed On Shekau Still in Force

4 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The $7 million bounty for information that leads to the arrest of the leader of the Boko Haram Boko Haram terror group, Abubakar Shekau, announced seven year ago by the United States Department of State is still in force.

The US Department of State had in June 2012, designated Shekau as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" under Executive Order 13224.

In 2013, the Boko Haram leader was declared a wanted man by the US and a $7 million bountywas placed on him for anyone who could provide information leading to his arrest or killing.

Seven years after the announcement, the US Department Rewards for Justice Programme on Wednesday in a tweet reiterated the $7million bounty for information leading to the arrest of Shekau.

"The United States Department of State is offering a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the arrest of the terrorist Abubakar Shekau, boss of #BokoHaram," it tweeted.

Shekau who took over the leadership of the group in 2010 following the killing of its former leader, Mohammed Yusuf, gained public attention in 2014 globally following the abduction of over 300 female school-children from a school in the town of Chibok, in Borno State.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.