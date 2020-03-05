Nigeria: Kano Assembly Receives Two Petitions Seeking Emir Sanusi's Investigation

The Kano State House of Assembly Wednesday read two petitions sent to it by a civil society organisation and an individual seeking for the investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and member representing Sumaila Constituency, Hamza Massu, read one of the petitions which was signed by the Chairman of Society for the Promotion of Education and Culture, Mohammed Bello, while the other was signed by Muhammad Mukhtar.

The petitioners are asking the house to investigate the emir over his alleged non-challant attitude towards the religion, culture and tradition of Kano people.

Apart from the written petitions, the petitioners also presented some video tapes which contents, they said, would serve as proofs to their petitions.

The petitioners' prayer before the house is for the assembly to investigate the emir and take necessary actions if found culpable.

After deliberations on the matter, the lawmakers urged the standing committee of the house on petitions to commence action.

The House coopted its Deputy Speaker, Mr. Hamish Chidari, to lead the investigation and was given a week to submit its report.

Other members of the committee include the House Majority Leader, Kabiru Hasaan, and the Chief Whip, Labaran Ayuba.