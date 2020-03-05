Nigeria: Kano Assembly Receives Two Petitions Seeking Emir Sanusi's Investigation

4 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State House of Assembly Wednesday read two petitions sent to it by a civil society organisation and an individual seeking for the investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and member representing Sumaila Constituency, Hamza Massu, read one of the petitions which was signed by the Chairman of Society for the Promotion of Education and Culture, Mohammed Bello, while the other was signed by Muhammad Mukhtar.

The petitioners are asking the house to investigate the emir over his alleged non-challant attitude towards the religion, culture and tradition of Kano people.

Apart from the written petitions, the petitioners also presented some video tapes which contents, they said, would serve as proofs to their petitions.

The petitioners' prayer before the house is for the assembly to investigate the emir and take necessary actions if found culpable.

After deliberations on the matter, the lawmakers urged the standing committee of the house on petitions to commence action.

The House coopted its Deputy Speaker, Mr. Hamish Chidari, to lead the investigation and was given a week to submit its report.

Other members of the committee include the House Majority Leader, Kabiru Hasaan, and the Chief Whip, Labaran Ayuba.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.